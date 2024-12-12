[Please note that the opening third of this episode is vitally important for everyone to understand. A transcript of it is included for those who prefer to read.]

In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley and David Blackmon - take a whirlwind tour around the European political landscape, paying special attention to the tactics being used by leftwing globalists to deny conservatives political power even when they prevail in national elections.

I want to emphasize the opening 10 minutes of this episode because we make the point here that all the efforts by the globalist left to deny power to conservatives who win elections involve the use of the exact same tactics that have been deployed in the US by the Democrats and Deep State to deny power to Donald Trump, and disrupt his ability to govern the country when he won the 2016 election.

So, it isn’t just politics at play here - the tactics deployed all bear the clear hallmarks of CIA/intelligence operations. This is an absolutely vital thing to understand.

Here’s a Transcript of the opening 10 minutes for those who prefer to read:

Tammy Nemeth The things that impact energy policy, of course, is politics. And what countries, the decisions that they make and the rules that they make have implications for everything with respect to energy reality and the energy transition that many of the European countries are being forced to undertake.

One of the interesting things that’s happening is this political meltdown. So, over the weekend, we saw that the Romanian government, I guess it was at the end of last week, had an election and the outcome wasn’t what the Europeans wanted. So then there’s all these accusations of political interference, as if somehow the public is unable to make up its own mind in the face of the supposed propaganda.

And so all these accusations of Russian interference and tick tock amplification that somehow swayed the majority of the population to vote for a certain party. And so the EU’s interfered and I don’t know, it’s a mess.

And then we’ve got what’s going on in Germany. So that government collapsed, the coalition collapsed, and they’re trying to ban now the most popular party in the country, the alternative for Deutschland or AfD. So there’s there’s been a bill put forward that they want to ban this party that’s the most popular.

Then we have France. France fell. They couldn’t pass their budget. So France has fallen, supposedly. But Barnier is going to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until they can come up with a solution. So it fell, but it didn’t fall. So whatever. Whatever that means, right?

And then then we’ve got Austria. Austria, people have forgotten about Austria. So back in October, September and the beginning of October, a supposed right-wing party got the most votes. And none of the other parties will form a coalition with them. So even though the people voted for this party, that the previous leader will form a government. So once again, what the voters want is thwarted by what I would say are the progressives in Europe.

Then we’ve got the Netherlands, which it took, I don’t know, over a year for them to form a government because none of the other parties wanted to form a coalition with Geert Wilders party. And he wasn’t even allowed to be the leader because, that would be for voting. So they made sure that he wasn’t able to be leader.

Then we’ve got what happened in Georgia. The Georgia outcome wasn’t what the EU and America wanted. So now they’re questioning the results. And there’s supposedly all these protests going on that are, of course, backed by the EU. And even though the majority was overwhelming, they’re saying, your vote doesn’t matter, people.

And then with respect to the UK, the UK, I think is the most advanced along the whole uni-party thing because all of these other countries have there’s many parties and they have to form coalitions and so on. But in the UK the way their system is, even though there’s a lot of different parties with first past the post, it enables 1 to 2 to have a majority. Even though there’s lots of parties and a lot of people felt like there was no one they could vote for because all the parties represented the same thing.

So I’ll just end here with the UK is that a couple of weeks ago someone put forward a petition saying, I want another election. I don’t like the Labour Party. Millions of people signed the petition. And once you get 100,000, it’s supposed to be debated in the House of Commons. So the other day the Labor government sent out a message to anyone who signed this petition and said, yeah, people voted for change. We’re here for five years. Suck it up. This is the way it’s going to be.

So I don’t know. Yeah. So I don’t know if they’re actually going to debate it. There was a date set for January 5th, but it’s unclear whether or not they will debate the petition. I think they should. I mean, when you have it says 100,000 must be debated. There was over 2.5 million. It might be up to 3 million signatures now. And I don’t know. We’ll see. So Europe’s a basket case. And I’m curious to see what everyone else thinks about all I’ve just described.

Irina Slav: David, what’s your take on the situation?

David Blackmon So yeah. And so, I mean, what a wonderful job of laying it all out. Tammy, I really appreciate that. No, really, seriously.

Your first point was that politics impacts energy policy, which is absolutely 100% true. But here’s one thing that we need to look at and think about is when you look at all this and how these challenges to conservative wins in these European countries are taking place. They all bear the hallmarks of intelligence operations, all bear the hallmarks of using exactly the same tactics to oppose and depose these conservative winners of these elections, using exactly the same tactics that CIA, FBI, deep state in the United States has used against Donald Trump.

First to rig the 2016 election, which failed; then to the four year coup ‘etat effort led by Robert Mueller that also failed; the sham impeachment hoaxes, the, you know, all these tactics.

And then they succeeded in rigging the 2020 election, didn’t really mount that big an effort in 2024 in the presidential race, but certainly have stolen several congressional seats with post-election vote counting.

But it’s all the same tactics. The CIA is clearly involved in what’s happening to Georgescue, in Romania. I mean, it’s exactly the same thing. How do how does some Russian posts on TikTok impact the election in favor of one, one candidate or the other? Makes no sense.

And it’s not just in Europe. We saw exactly the same tactics that the CIA and Deep State had run against Trump for six years in the 2022 election in Brazil. Exactly the same tactics to deny Bolsonaro that victory and rig that election and run him out of the country for a while.

And you know, the lawfare that’s being levied against Marine Le Pen in France trying to put her in jail, just like the Biden administration, working with all these corrupt prosecutors who tried to put Trump in jail for the last three years. It’s all the same stuff.

So it’s politicians for sure. It’s all these policymakers and the globalists at the WEF and the EU impacting all this stuff. But it’s also these intelligence agencies, not just the CIA, but MI6 and the intelligence agencies in all these other countries getting involved in trying to rig these elections and deny the winners of these elections from taking power.

And it’s a big thing to try to stop, you know, because there’s just trillions of dollars behind that and all this political power from all these leftist globalist governments.

That is all.