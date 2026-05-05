There is way too much going on for one central topic this morning, so we are bringing the top stories and going to be diving into the top discussion points. Bring your questions, and the Energy Realities podcast team of David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley will have fun talking about the global changing energy market.

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Irina Slav did a great job today leading the discussion, and it was interesting with the great comments from the live audience.

Enjoy the show:

Run of show:

1. Amsterdam’s Advertising Ban & Climate Activism

The hosts discuss Amsterdam’s controversial ban on public advertising for meat, cruises, air travel, and petrol cars as part of net-zero efforts. They debate the effectiveness of such measures, noting that meat ads represent only 0.1% of advertising spend, and question whether advertising actually influences consumer behavior. The conversation touches on broader climate activism movements and their expansion to other cities and countries.



2. Venezuela Oil & ExxonMobil’s Investment Reversal

A significant shift in ExxonMobil’s stance on Venezuela is analyzed. After initially calling Venezuela “uninvestable” in January, the company announced interest in investing there by May. The hosts discuss how changing political conditions make Venezuela’s massive oil reserves attractive again, and explore potential offshore development adjacent to Guyana operations.



3. Guyana’s Oil Boom & Economic Growth

Guyana is highlighted as an emerging oil powerhouse, with production expected to reach 2.5 million barrels per day by 2030. The discussion covers the country’s rapid economic growth, infrastructure development (converting coal plants to natural gas, building wind and solar), and the importance of ensuring wealth benefits the population through sovereign wealth funds.



4. UAE’s OPEC Withdrawal & Geopolitical Implications

The UAE’s departure from OPEC is analyzed in detail, with a discussion of its desire to pump more oil before demand destruction occurs. The hosts explore geopolitical consequences, including the UAE’s withdrawal of funds from Pakistan’s central bank and Saudi Arabia’s subsequent intervention, suggesting tensions over Pakistan’s alignment with Iran.



5. Pipeline Projects: Keystone Light & Canadian Exports

Trump’s authorization of the Bridger pipeline expansion (550,000 barrels/day capacity) is discussed as a way to utilize existing infrastructure and boost Canadian crude exports to the US. The conversation covers permitting challenges, environmental litigation, and the trade-offs of increased reliance on US markets.



6. Oil Price Forecasts & Market Scenarios

Goldman Sachs’ five scenarios for oil prices are examined, ranging from $60 to $150 per barrel through 2028. The hosts debate the realism of these forecasts, the impact of Iranian low-pressure oil fields, and the critical assumption that Hormuz Strait flows resume by July.



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For Irina Slav