David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Joseph Leo's avatar
Joseph Leo
2h

Embrace renewable energy to boost energy security. Don't make me laugh. How about opening up the North Sea again? How is it that people on the left always get everything ass backwards?

Good article about the grid problems due to net zero mandates in the UK if you access it:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/364591db7a38a76f

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