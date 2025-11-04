In a shocking flip, Bill Gates announced that Climate Change, while a real issue, is not an “existential threat” to humanity. Wow, how much has his Climate leadership impacted global markets and society, and how has it harmed kids’ mental health? You have to ask, how much has the global market of carbon credits and Net Zero been impacted by Bill Gates’ money and involvement? How do we move forward without being censored?

You won’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities podcast with David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Opening and Introductions

01:41 – Bill Gates’ Shift on Climate Change

05:11 – Gates’ Motives and Investments

06:45 – Gates’ Profit Motives & Backlash

10:28 – Media Clip: “Opportunity Cost”

15:14 – Exxon’s Pushback and Policy Overreach

21:14 – The Battle over Corporate Climate Mandates

28:15 – EU’s Overconfidence and Federalization Push

34:01 – EU’s Political Shakeups and Doubling Down

39:42 - Climate activists lose human rights case over Norway oil and gas drilling

42:36 - Tests find that Chinese manufacturer can manipulate electric busses in Norway

46:46 - Chris Wright talks China Deal, Alaska, Bill Gates and More

47:44 - Bill Gates Lurch into Energy and Climate Reality

48:33 - Save the animals. But only the ones we say

54:50 - ExxonMobil Sues California Over Climate Reporting Laws

55:23 - Surge in Rooftop Blazes Sparks Concern Over Miliband’s Solar Panel Boom

57:46 – Global Climate Governance

01:01:46 – Closing Remarks

