In a shocking flip, Bill Gates announced that Climate Change, while a real issue, is not an “existential threat” to humanity. Wow, how much has his Climate leadership impacted global markets and society, and how has it harmed kids’ mental health? You have to ask, how much has the global market of carbon credits and Net Zero been impacted by Bill Gates’ money and involvement? How do we move forward without being censored?
David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 – Opening and Introductions
01:41 – Bill Gates’ Shift on Climate Change
05:11 – Gates’ Motives and Investments
06:45 – Gates’ Profit Motives & Backlash
10:28 – Media Clip: “Opportunity Cost”
15:14 – Exxon’s Pushback and Policy Overreach
21:14 – The Battle over Corporate Climate Mandates
28:15 – EU’s Overconfidence and Federalization Push
34:01 – EU’s Political Shakeups and Doubling Down
39:42 - Climate activists lose human rights case over Norway oil and gas drilling
42:36 - Tests find that Chinese manufacturer can manipulate electric busses in Norway
46:46 - Chris Wright talks China Deal, Alaska, Bill Gates and More
47:44 - Bill Gates Lurch into Energy and Climate Reality
48:33 - Save the animals. But only the ones we say
54:50 - ExxonMobil Sues California Over Climate Reporting Laws
55:23 - Surge in Rooftop Blazes Sparks Concern Over Miliband’s Solar Panel Boom
57:46 – Global Climate Governance
01:01:46 – Closing Remarks
