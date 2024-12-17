In this week’s episode of the amazing Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - assess the state of the vaunted energy transition as 2024 comes to a close and finds it not just failing but really not even happening in any real way.

As fortune would have it, news also broke during the recording Monday morning of the resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which may signal an imminent collapse of the Trudeau government.

Follow the Gang of 4 on X at @IrinaSlav1 @thenemethreport @Stuturley16 and @energyabsurdity

