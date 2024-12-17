In this week’s episode of the amazing Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, Stu Turley, and David Blackmon - assess the state of the vaunted energy transition as 2024 comes to a close and finds it not just failing but really not even happening in any real way.
As fortune would have it, news also broke during the recording Monday morning of the resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which may signal an imminent collapse of the Trudeau government.
Follow the Gang of 4 on X at @IrinaSlav1 @thenemethreport @Stuturley16 and @energyabsurdity
Enjoy!
Highlights of the Podcast
00:09 - Introduction
00:51 - Sustainable Aviation Fuels
05:21 - Energy Interconnection Issues
08:59 - Norway’s Energy Export Cutbacks
12:36 - UK’s Clean Power 2030 Plan
14:58 - Global Energy Realities
16:49 - Thoughts on Energy Transition
20:30 - Advice for Young Engineers
22:27 - University Dynamics and Alternatives
24:53 - Future Energy Realities and Engineering Demand
29:25 - Natural Gas and Nuclear in Data Centers
35:08 - Energy Efficiency in Freight and Transportation
36:26 - Geopolitical Issues Tied to Energy
40:07- Natural Gas- Not Nuclear- Is the key to Powering North America's Future
42:13- Germany Is An Economic Model for What Not to Do
43:38 - Norway campaigns to cut energy links to Europe as power prices soar
44:05 - US solar industry downplays climate in strategy for Trump era
45:56 - In protest against LNG export permits, Climate defiance blocks unused entrance to DOE garage
47:45 - What Energy Transition? ExxonMobil Plans 18% Production Boost By 2030
49:32 - Biden's DoD doubles down on climate action as Trump promises Military Reset
50:07 - North Korean troops join Russian assaults in significant numbers - Oil for Troops Trade
53:17 - Canada-U.S. Energy Interdependence
57:05 - Chrystia Freeland’s Resignation
01:00:15 - Episode Wrap-Up