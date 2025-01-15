You can't beat a great movie line, and Bruce Willis has some of the best. Like "Welcome to the Party Pal" or "Skys Blue, Waters Wet, and Wind Blows." - But does the wind always blow when it is really needed for electricity? We are seeing across the globe that intermittent energy means just that. You won't want to miss this week's Energy Realities podcast with the Energy Gang of Four - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - as they talk about the issues around wind energy.

Share

Follow the Gang on X: @thenemethreport @irinaslav1 @EnergyAbsurdity @STUTURLEY16

Highlights of the Podcast

00:10 - Introduction

00:46 - Discussion on Wind and Renewable Energy in the UK

05:17 - The Dual Grid System and Energy Transition Challenges

10:26 - Institutional Mismanagement and Policy Criticism

15:22 - Economic and Financial Implications of Renewable Energy

21:06 - Texas's energy demand forecast and grid challenges.

21:54 - Political and Grid Management in Texas

25:47 - UK's Energy Situation

26:47 - The Green New Deal and Rising Energy Costs

28:53 - AI Opportunities Action Plan: government response

34:11 - Germany's Energy Failures and the Global Impact

39:03 - Risky pension investments in the UK.

44:58 - UK’s blackout near-miss shows risk of Net Zero

46:30 - Supreme Screw-up: How Canada’s Highest Court Got Climate Change Wrong

48:04 -The Collapse of the UN Net-Zero Alliance

49:07 - Trump Promises to ‘un-Ban Biden's Huge Offshore Drilling Ban

50:35 - Discarded wind energy increases by 91% in 2024

52:08- EU's 2024 new wind capacity less than half amount needed for climate goal, industry group says

54:43 - Trump to issue six-month moratorium on offshore wind projects

55:16 - Tougher U.S. sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India

55:57 - What do oil and gas exports mean to the Russian economy?

[End]

That is all.