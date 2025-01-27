In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - discuss what we call the "Trump Effect" as it applies to energy and climate policy not just in the US, but globally. This is an unbelievable first week of a new president of the United States, and the sweeping actions taken in the United States can be felt around the world. - But what does that mean to energy, oil, gas, nuclear and the rest of the global markets?
The Gang can be followed on X at @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @EnergyAbsurdity and @StuTurley16.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:10 - Introduction
00:49 - Trump's Immediate Energy Policy Changes
01:45 - The Political and Media Landscape
06:22 - The European Reaction
11:42 - The Trump Effect in Energy Markets
15:28 - The Resistance to Trump's Energy Agenda
25:07 - European Energy Policy in Crisis
30:56 - Electric Special Forces jeep ‘will sneak behind enemy lines undetected’
33:04 - Mark Carney scoops more caucus endorsements, including Steven Guilbeault
35:09 - Ed Miliband slammed for approving solar farm built by major donor
37:37 - Venture Global IPO Signals A Return To Normal Order For LNG Exports.
39:53 - Trump Moves To Reverse Biden on Energy With a Special Focus on Wind
42:09 - Britain boosts electricity exports to France because of high winds
43:39 - Renewable giants shrug off Trump's anti-wind policies: ‘Electrification is absolutely unstoppable’
48:06 - Romanian minister warns of Green Deal’s negative impact on energy sector
53:21 - Africa's Energy Future and Globalism
58:53 - Trump’s Media Battles and Direct Communication Strategy
1:00:07 - Closing Remarks
