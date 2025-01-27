In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley - discuss what we call the "Trump Effect" as it applies to energy and climate policy not just in the US, but globally. This is an unbelievable first week of a new president of the United States, and the sweeping actions taken in the United States can be felt around the world. - But what does that mean to energy, oil, gas, nuclear and the rest of the global markets?

The Gang can be followed on X at @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @EnergyAbsurdity and @StuTurley16.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:10 - Introduction

00:49 - Trump's Immediate Energy Policy Changes

01:45 - The Political and Media Landscape

06:22 - The European Reaction

11:42 - The Trump Effect in Energy Markets

15:28 - The Resistance to Trump's Energy Agenda

25:07 - European Energy Policy in Crisis

30:56 - Electric Special Forces jeep ‘will sneak behind enemy lines undetected’

33:04 - Mark Carney scoops more caucus endorsements, including Steven Guilbeault

35:09 - Ed Miliband slammed for approving solar farm built by major donor

37:37 - Venture Global IPO Signals A Return To Normal Order For LNG Exports.

39:53 - Trump Moves To Reverse Biden on Energy With a Special Focus on Wind

42:09 - Britain boosts electricity exports to France because of high winds

43:39 - Renewable giants shrug off Trump's anti-wind policies: ‘Electrification is absolutely unstoppable’

48:06 - Romanian minister warns of Green Deal’s negative impact on energy sector

53:21 - Africa's Energy Future and Globalism

58:53 - Trump’s Media Battles and Direct Communication Strategy

1:00:07 - Closing Remarks

