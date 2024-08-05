In this week’s episode of The Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, Stu Turley and David Blackmon - examine the painful and rising consequences accruing to nations of the developed West as their globalist governments force the deindustrialization of their economies in the name of fighting climate change. Enjoy!

Share

Follow the Gang on X at @IrinaSlav1 @TheNemethReport @StuTurley16 and @EnergyAbsurdity