The Energy Realities Podcast: Tripling Down on Net Zero
This week, the European Union doubled (or tripled) down on its net-zero agenda with a flurry of proposals that critics describe as micro-managed, unrealistic, and dangerously detached from energy system realities. From a sweeping electrification mandate to tweaks in carbon pricing and selective delays on enforcement, Brussels continues to prioritize targets over reliable power, affordability, and practical engineering.
These moves come as Europe’s grid already struggles with intermittency, connection delays, and the integration of weather-dependent sources. Adding massive new electric loads without corresponding stable baseload or dispatchable capacity risks higher costs, reliability problems, and further deindustrialization.
The Energy Realities Podcast team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon covers the major stories in this disaster waiting to unfold.
Enjoy the show:
Run of Show:
1. EU's Net Zero Policy Acceleration
The hosts discuss the European Commission's aggressive push on climate policies, including:
A new 46% electrification target by 2040 (doubling current electricity usage)
Expansion of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) with free credits extended to 2048
Extension of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to more downstream products
A 3-year delay on methane compliance rules rather than elimination
2. Energy Security & Global Geopolitics
The EU's contradictory energy policies despite energy security concerns
UK North Sea oil development uncertainty under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham
Iraq's oil exports bypassing traditional routes through Syria
Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and how countries are building alternative pipelines
Norway's energy dominance despite previous green commitments
3. China's Strategic Response
China making it illegal for companies to share supply chain data with EU verifiers
This effectively blocks the CBAM compliance mechanism for Chinese companies
Potential strategy to eliminate multinational competition and consolidate Chinese control
4. Renewable Energy Contradictions & Hypocrisy
Wyoming wind farms killing 23,000+ birds and bats annually with no penalties
Contrast with Exxon's $1 million fine for one golden eagle death
Battery storage fires in California and UK hospitals
Lack of transparency about renewable energy downsides (rooftop solar fires, EV charging risks)
5. Grid Reliability & Battery Storage Issues
UK's 7.5 gigawatts of battery storage proved insufficient during June grid crisis
Questions about battery recyclability and long-term sustainability
The paradox of adding unreliable weather-dependent power to grids
6. Media & Data Manipulation
Criticism of the Energy Institute replacing BP's objective statistical review
Wall Street Journal only now reporting what's been known for 25 years about battery storage dominance
Concerns about funding sources influencing energy reporting
7. Practical Energy Solutions Being Overlooked
Engineers know how to fix grid problems but are silenced by policymakers
Political goals override engineering realities
Unrealistic timelines repeatedly extended rather than revised
The overarching theme is that EU climate policies are economically destructive and impractical, while energy security is being compromised by ideological commitments to renewables over reliable baseload power.
Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:
For David Blackmon
For Tammy Nemeth
For Irina Slav
Great discussion. The climate cultists just simply have it wrong but being a cult led by immoral principals and buoyed by crooked power hungry politicians, the minion warriors of the cult are blinded by their inability to cope with daily life. The planet will survive them.
It all ends with stone axe and a cave.