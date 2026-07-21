David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7h

Great discussion. The climate cultists just simply have it wrong but being a cult led by immoral principals and buoyed by crooked power hungry politicians, the minion warriors of the cult are blinded by their inability to cope with daily life. The planet will survive them.

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Charles McRae's avatar
Charles McRae
2h

It all ends with stone axe and a cave.

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