This week, the European Union doubled (or tripled) down on its net-zero agenda with a flurry of proposals that critics describe as micro-managed, unrealistic, and dangerously detached from energy system realities. From a sweeping electrification mandate to tweaks in carbon pricing and selective delays on enforcement, Brussels continues to prioritize targets over reliable power, affordability, and practical engineering.

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These moves come as Europe’s grid already struggles with intermittency, connection delays, and the integration of weather-dependent sources. Adding massive new electric loads without corresponding stable baseload or dispatchable capacity risks higher costs, reliability problems, and further deindustrialization.



The Energy Realities Podcast team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon covers the major stories in this disaster waiting to unfold.

Enjoy the show:

Run of Show:

1. EU's Net Zero Policy Acceleration

The hosts discuss the European Commission's aggressive push on climate policies, including:



A new 46% electrification target by 2040 (doubling current electricity usage)

Expansion of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) with free credits extended to 2048

Extension of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to more downstream products

A 3-year delay on methane compliance rules rather than elimination

2. Energy Security & Global Geopolitics

The EU's contradictory energy policies despite energy security concerns

UK North Sea oil development uncertainty under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Iraq's oil exports bypassing traditional routes through Syria

Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and how countries are building alternative pipelines

Norway's energy dominance despite previous green commitments

3. China's Strategic Response

China making it illegal for companies to share supply chain data with EU verifiers

This effectively blocks the CBAM compliance mechanism for Chinese companies

Potential strategy to eliminate multinational competition and consolidate Chinese control

4. Renewable Energy Contradictions & Hypocrisy

Wyoming wind farms killing 23,000+ birds and bats annually with no penalties

Contrast with Exxon's $1 million fine for one golden eagle death

Battery storage fires in California and UK hospitals

Lack of transparency about renewable energy downsides (rooftop solar fires, EV charging risks)

5. Grid Reliability & Battery Storage Issues

UK's 7.5 gigawatts of battery storage proved insufficient during June grid crisis

Questions about battery recyclability and long-term sustainability

The paradox of adding unreliable weather-dependent power to grids

6. Media & Data Manipulation

Criticism of the Energy Institute replacing BP's objective statistical review

Wall Street Journal only now reporting what's been known for 25 years about battery storage dominance

Concerns about funding sources influencing energy reporting

7. Practical Energy Solutions Being Overlooked

Engineers know how to fix grid problems but are silenced by policymakers

Political goals override engineering realities

Unrealistic timelines repeatedly extended rather than revised

The overarching theme is that EU climate policies are economically destructive and impractical, while energy security is being compromised by ideological commitments to renewables over reliable baseload power.



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