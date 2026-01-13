This is a huge story, with great implications for the United States, but not so much for UN climate funds. Tom Nelson is a great friend to the Energy Realities podcast, a movie producer, and a podcast host. He will bring some fun insights to this huge story. Buckle up as Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley pile in to have some fun on this great start to a new year.

The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:



1. The United States’ withdrawal from various UN and international organizations, conventions, and treaties, particularly those related to climate change. This includes the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the IPCC, and other climate-related institutions.



2. The implications and potential impacts of the US withdrawal from these organizations, with differing views expressed. Some see it as a positive development that will undermine the “climate change scam”, while others are concerned it will reduce US influence and participation.



3. The debate around the role and validity of climate science, with some participants strongly criticizing the IPCC and climate change narratives as being unscientific, alarmist, and driven by political and financial agendas rather than facts.



4. The discussion of alternative energy sources, with participants expressing support for fossil fuels, nuclear power, and criticizing the push for renewable energy like wind and solar as impractical and ineffective.



5. Broader geopolitical and ideological themes, including the perceived links between climate change activism, globalism, and communism, as well as the idea of a “global reset” and shifting power dynamics.



6. The impact of events like the COVID-19 pandemic in shaping public skepticism towards expert consensus and government policies related to climate change.

Time Stamps:



05:01 Tom Nelson spending 50 trillion dollars on wind and solar



26:13 David Blackmon CO2 is plant food



30:52 Tom Nelson CO2 has never been the climate control knob



31::34 Irina - you can call them cultists



40:03 Stu Turley: Countries begging for Trump to capture their leaders



43:32 Clean Coal , Nuclear



44:38 Dr. Tammy Nemeth - More CO2 when dinosaurs were around

47:00 Tom Nelson, cut down trees and bury them to save the earth



