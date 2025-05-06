In this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 welcomes special guest Kathryn Porter, a prominent UK-based energy analysts and consultant at Watt-Logic. We will be covering the Spain/Portugal power outage and the key issues around the European Grid system. We will be live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Bring your questions as David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are set to have a lot of fun, facts, and responses to the live audience.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Introduction
03:15 - What Happened in Spain?
07:50 - Grid Design Problems
12:00 - Cross-Border Dependencies
18:30 - Misaligned Policies vs. Engineering Reality
23:40 - Gas and Dispatchable Power Still Needed
28:30 - Demand-Side Measures and Smart Grids
33:50 - Media Misunderstanding and Energy Illiteracy
38:10 - The Cost of Poor Planning
43:15 - Insights on Resilience Planning
48:50 - Energy Market Design and Capacity Markets
55:40 - Final Thoughts on Net Zero and Realism
01:01:30 - Wrap-Up
[End]
Spanish financial analyst Danielle Lacalle:
For years, experts have issued warnings. Experts from around the world have been accused of being mouthpieces for invented lobbies when they warned of the risk to the system from overloading with renewables and eliminating or limiting base-load energies. In 2017, the European Network of Transmission System Operators warned that the increase in renewables would raise the risk of cascading failures if urgent investment was not made in synthetic inertia and storage technologies. Moreover, even if investment is made in storage, hundreds of experts warned about the additional burden with the electrification of the mobile fleet.
Despite the warnings from energy companies and operators, the European Commission maintained its bet on renewable development that was poorly planned and worse executed. This included a New Green Deal that ignored the importance of networks and backup and seemed designed by school activists.
1 Grid experts in other European nations have also been warning for many years.
2 And, now that both Russia and the US are led by fascists according to European msm, pundits and politicians, the EU plans to double down on its green 'transition'. To achieve energy 'indepence' .And to create some more mutualized debt.