Energy Transition Absurdities

Spanish financial analyst Danielle Lacalle:

For years, experts have issued warnings. Experts from around the world have been accused of being mouthpieces for invented lobbies when they warned of the risk to the system from overloading with renewables and eliminating or limiting base-load energies. In 2017, the European Network of Transmission System Operators warned that the increase in renewables would raise the risk of cascading failures if urgent investment was not made in synthetic inertia and storage technologies. Moreover, even if investment is made in storage, hundreds of experts warned about the additional burden with the electrification of the mobile fleet.

Despite the warnings from energy companies and operators, the European Commission maintained its bet on renewable development that was poorly planned and worse executed. This included a New Green Deal that ignored the importance of networks and backup and seemed designed by school activists.

https://www.dlacalle.com/en/the-spanish-power-outage-a-catastrophe-created-by-political-design-and-a-warning-to-the-world/

To add:

1 Grid experts in other European nations have also been warning for many years.

2 And, now that both Russia and the US are led by fascists according to European msm, pundits and politicians, the EU plans to double down on its green 'transition'. To achieve energy 'indepence' .And to create some more mutualized debt.

