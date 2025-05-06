In this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 welcomes special guest Kathryn Porter, a prominent UK-based energy analysts and consultant at Watt-Logic. We will be covering the Spain/Portugal power outage and the key issues around the European Grid system. We will be live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Bring your questions as David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are set to have a lot of fun, facts, and responses to the live audience.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Introduction

03:15 - What Happened in Spain?

07:50 - Grid Design Problems

12:00 - Cross-Border Dependencies

18:30 - Misaligned Policies vs. Engineering Reality

23:40 - Gas and Dispatchable Power Still Needed

28:30 - Demand-Side Measures and Smart Grids

33:50 - Media Misunderstanding and Energy Illiteracy

38:10 - The Cost of Poor Planning

43:15 - Insights on Resilience Planning

48:50 - Energy Market Design and Capacity Markets

55:40 - Final Thoughts on Net Zero and Realism

01:01:30 - Wrap-Up

