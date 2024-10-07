In this week’s episode of the Energy Realities Pocast, the Energy Gang of 4 - Stu Turley, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon - take you on a comprehensive tour of the factors impacting global prices for crude oil.

Oil prices have shot up over the last 5 trading days, since Iran launched more than 200 ballistic missiles into Israel. With the world anticipating an Israeli counterstrike, the fear premium appears to have finally returned to the equation around oil prices.

Where do we go from here? It’s a great question, one that the Gang answers in detail in this episode. Enjoy.

Follow the Gang on X at @STUARTTURLEY16, @thenemethreport, @Irinaslav1, @EnergyAbsurdity