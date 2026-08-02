For years, the energy conversation has been dominated by a single, heavily marketed narrative: the world is undergoing a grand, inevitable transition from fossil fuels to wind, solar, and electric vehicles. Left-wing activists, their media allies, and a generation of politicians sold this story as both moral imperative and economic destiny. The reality unfolding in 2026 tells a very different story. Multiple genuine transitions are reshaping the energy landscape right now. None of them is the one the climate industrial complex promised.

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Let’s start with Britain. This week BP announced it is putting its entire North Sea oil and gas business up for sale, ending more than six decades of production in the basin that once powered the UK’s industrial strength. The company first struck gas there in 1964. Now, under new CEO Meg O’Neill, BP has decided the assets will “be better positioned as part of another company.”

That polite corporate language masks a harsher truth. Years of punitive windfall profit taxes, the Energy Profits Levy, and successive governments’ determination to throttle domestic oil and gas in the name of net zero have made the North Sea a hostile environment for major operators. The UK’s former industrial might is being dismantled by policy, not by market forces or resource depletion. When one of the world’s largest energy companies walks away from a basin it helped build, that is a transition, but not the green one zealots celebrate.