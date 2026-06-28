In case you missed it, the whole of Europe is going through exactly what we in Texas suffer through every damn summer: A lingering heat wave created by an enormous high-pressure dome which decided to take up residence on the continent for a few weeks.

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Naturally, the climate alarm priests are seizing on the hot temperatures as an opportunity to preach about the end of the world, because that is what they do. After all, they must never let a good crisis go to waste, and they certainly aren’t wasting this one.

In Paris, the masses who don’t have the century-old, quite affordable technology of A/C installed in their flats have taken to leaping into canals and the River Seine to try to cool off. What could possibly go wrong?

That girl giving her boyfriend the skeptical side eye seems to know what’s really up here.