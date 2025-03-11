The big newsmakers at the opening day of the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston Monday were Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco. On the surface, both Nasser and Wright spoke optimistically about the immediate future for the oil and gas industry, but a closer examination reveals what could become a rocky road ahead.

Share

Nasser Says ‘the winds of history’ Favor Oil

Nasser kicked off his speech on a high note, telling attendees that, “We can all feel the winds of history in our industry’s sails again.” He bases that view on the collapsing narratives pushed over the last 5 years by proponents for the energy transition, whose conceit has been that governments can, by spending trillions of dollars annually in alternative energy subsidies, force a complete revamping of the global energy system.

For the past half-decade, the transition’s proponents in global organizations like the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the International Energy Agency, and the European Union, along with national governments in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have assured a largely skeptical public that we can wean our economies off of fossil fuels and replace them with wind, solar, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles, and do it all by 2050. As Nasser notes, this narrative has pretty much collapsed over the past year.

“There is more chance of Elvis speaking next than the current plan working,” he declared, adding that the last two years have been “a painful awakening for those who thought energy affordability and security could be taken for granted. Europe is paying roughly double for electricity compared with five years ago, and 3 to 4 times that of the U.S. and China.”