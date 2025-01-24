On Tuesday, EU Commission leader Ursula Von Der Leyen laid out her view of what constitutes the “Global Agenda” related to climate change to the climate cultists gathered in Davos for the annual WEF Conference.

In doing so, the bombastic rhetoric she employs sounds pretty much identical to a famous scene from the great 1984 (what an appropriate year, right?) film “Ghostbusters.”

You really can’t make this stuff up.