Citing “healthy market fundamentals and the positive market outlook," oil ministers representing the member nations of the OPEC+ oil cartel on Thursday announced an agreement to embark on a gradual unwinding of voluntary production cuts which have been in place since 2023.

In a release published by OPEC, the eight member OPEC+ countries who have held to those production cuts since November 2023, said a “gradual and flexible” unwinding of the 2.2 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) cuts would happen over an 18-month period starting from April 1. The targeted monthly upward increment in production will be 137,000 bpd.