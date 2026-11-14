The International Energy Agency (IEA) says the oil market has finally turned the corner. In its November Oil Market Report released Friday, the IEA projects that global supply will exceed demand during the fourth quarter for the first time since the Iran Conflict began, by 1.7 million barrels per day.

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IEA’s report comes the same week in which Saudi Arabia confirmed a new strike on the East-West pipeline it uses to move crude around the Strait of Hormuz. A fire broke out in the Medina region, and officials said operations were not affected. Three days later, Yemen’s Houthis claimed a drone strike on Pumping Station No. 7 of that line and a ballistic missile strike on an oil facility at the Red Sea port of Yanbu. Riyadh had not confirmed those Thursday claims as of this writing. Obviously, the durability of the surplus remains an iffy proposition.