The retirement of the IPCC’s RCP 8.5 high-emissions scenario marks a quiet but telling moment in the climate debate. As detailed in a recent Vox article, scientists behind the scenarios for the IPCC’s upcoming Seventh Assessment Report have formally deemed this once-dominant projection “implausible.”

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RCP 8.5 envisioned a world of unchecked fossil fuel growth, coal use quintupling, global population surging toward 12 billion, and warming of 4°C or more by 2100, complete with apocalyptic sea-level rise, uninhabitable regions, and mass crop failures. For over a decade, this outlier became the default backdrop for climate journalism, activist rhetoric, and policy demands. Its demotion exposes what many skeptics long argued: it was less a scientific baseline than a political tool designed to galvanize action through fear.

Even proponents now admit as much. E&E News writer Zack Coleman and others have acknowledged that this high-emissions pathway “was always viewed as an unlikely outlier to help galvanize policymakers to reduce greenhouse gases.” It was never meant as “business as usual” but served that role in thousands of studies and headlines.