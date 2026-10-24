According to Wood Mackenzie projections reported by the Financial Times, six Western Hemisphere producers - the United States, Guyana, Suriname, Argentina, Brazil and Canada’s Alberta - are on track to add about 2.6 million barrels per day of new oil production by 2030. The U.S. adds the most barrels, about 900,000 b/d. Guyana grows fastest, up about 74%. Suriname goes from almost nothing to about 200,000 b/d.

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Why does that matter right now? Because geography has suddenly become as important as geology in global crude geopolitics and trade.

Hormuz: The chokepoint the world can’t ignore

It is no secret that the Strait of Hormuz has been the world’s most dangerous waterway this year. Its effective closure disrupted roughly a fifth of global oil supplies. October has been the worst month yet for attacks on commercial shipping in and around the strait even as oil flows from the Middle East have returned to pre-war levels, at least temporarily.

On Friday, December Brent settled at $116.72 per barrel, its highest close since April 29, as traders priced in renewed U.S. strikes on Iran.

When every barrel from the Persian Gulf carries a war-risk premium, a barrel that never has to cross Hormuz is simply worth more.