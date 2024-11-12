A guffaw-inducing story comes to us today from jolly old England, where Kier Starmer has “laid down the gauntlet” to Donald Trump, demanding the incoming US President “show leadership” on climate change:

I laughed out loud just typing that last sentence.

Starmer’s challenge to the new President-elect came as he disembarked his carbon-spewing jet upon arriving in Azerbaijan at the COP29 climate summit. You know, the UN-sponsored event where all the wealthy elite hypocrites gather every year to discuss how to use the climate alarm scam as a means of destroying western democracy and enslaving the masses in energy poverty while they consume $1,000 Wagyu steaks and $2,000 bottles of French wine.

Here is an excerpt from that story at the Daily Mail:

Keir Starmer threw down the gauntlet to Donald Trump at the Cop29 summit today by urging him to ‘show leadership’ on climate change. The Prime Minister issued the challenge to the US President-elect as he arrived at the UN conference in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Sir Keir is one of just a small handful of world leaders who have come to the annual event, aimed at curbing catastrophic global warming caused by greenhouse gases.

Trump’s response, of course, is to remove the US once again from the useless joke that is the Paris Climate Accords.

As all G7 leaders other than he and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni are staying away from COP29, Starmer also remarked that he is intent on the UK leading the world in the climate scam race:

Sir Keir said of the summit: ‘I have repeatedly emphasised the importance of global leadership when it comes to the climate challenge, and therefore it is very important for me to come to Cop... I see the climate challenge as a huge opportunity for the UK if we get it right, and that is why we have made it one of our missions to have clean power by 2030.’ He said there was ‘a global race’ to be the leader on renewable energy, adding: ‘I want us to win the race.’

[End]

One way Starmer is forcing his British/Scottish/Irish subjects to “lead” on climate change is his latest proposal to cover some of Britain’s most beautiful countryside with a 60-square-mile solar array.

You just cannot possibly make this stuff up, folks. Don’t even try.

Enjoy Starmer’s unintentional comedy while you can, because he won’t last a whole lot longer in that job. Sure is fun for now, though.

That is all.