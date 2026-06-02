Dr. Tammy Nemeth and energy expert David Blackmon break down their explosive new article on how the same environmental organizations that fought oil sands, fracking, and pipelines have now pivoted to block data centers and America’s AI boom.

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From astroturfed local opposition and Arabella and Soros-funded networks to the real impacts on power demand, water use, and economic growth — discover the coordinated playbook threatening U.S. technological leadership. They expose the funding trails, messaging tactics, and why poor industry communication is making the problem worse. Legitimate concerns are being exploited and exaggerated as a way to prevent green-lighting reliable energy.



Essential listening for anyone interested in AI, energy policy, data centers, and Big Green activism in 2026.

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