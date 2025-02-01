I love writing about good news here, and nothing gives me more joy than chronicling the long overdue, painful, death by a thousand cuts death of the global offshore wind industry. This past week brought us several major developments that illustrate an industry that never deserved to exist in its death throes.

Let’s take a look at each:

First, Donald Trump’s policy shift against Joe Biden’s offshore wind boondoggle is already bearing fruit as it led to Shell’s decision to abandon and write-off its $1 billion investment in the Atlantic Shores project off the coast of New Jersey:

AP quotes Shell spokes person Natalie Gunnell as saying, “Naturally we also take regulatory context into consideration,” in an email.

Oh. You don’t say.