I’ve been writing here for years that most government-implemented climate policies such as the tax provisions and direct subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act simply do not work. But nobody seems to want to listen to me - so, maybe they’ll listen to the Wall Street Journal on the matter.

Writing there today, Eric Niiler gives us a review of a new study by the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change published at the Journal Science on Friday.