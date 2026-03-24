Just weeks ago, the usual suspects in the energy analyst crowd were beating the drum on an impending global oil glut. The International Energy Agency and a chorus of Wall Street banks were forecasting a surplus of 3-4 million barrels per day or more for 2026, with Brent crude supposedly headed back toward $60 and WTI tagging along for the ride. “Lower for longer” was the mantra. The shale revolution, OPEC+ discipline, and slowing demand growth in China had supposedly solved the supply problem forever.

My, how quickly things change.

Share

That narrative is now dead – buried under the rubble of Iranian missiles and drone strikes that have hammered critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

Let’s look at how the new narrative is evolving in real time: