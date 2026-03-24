The Old Narratives Are Dead – Long Live American Energy Dominance
Just weeks ago, the usual suspects in the energy analyst crowd were beating the drum on an impending global oil glut. The International Energy Agency and a chorus of Wall Street banks were forecasting a surplus of 3-4 million barrels per day or more for 2026, with Brent crude supposedly headed back toward $60 and WTI tagging along for the ride. “Lower for longer” was the mantra. The shale revolution, OPEC+ discipline, and slowing demand growth in China had supposedly solved the supply problem forever.
My, how quickly things change.
That narrative is now dead – buried under the rubble of Iranian missiles and drone strikes that have hammered critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East.
Let’s look at how the new narrative is evolving in real time:
Largest supply disruption in history - The ongoing Iran conflict has delivered the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, according to the IEA itself. Estimates vary, but the combined impact of direct damage to fields and facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and elsewhere, plus the near-total shutdown of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, has taken roughly 8-10 million barrels per day offline. Saudi Arabia alone slashed output by about 2 million bpd; collective Gulf production cuts hit 6.7 million bpd early on and climbed higher as storage tanks filled up.
A structural shortage that will reshape markets for years - The prevailing narrative is already shifting from “lower for longer” to “higher for longer, maybe much longer.”
Big new “risk premium” forms - Brent and WTI prices have already spiked well above $100 at times, and even as diplomatic talks at least appear to be taking place, a hefty new “risk premium” of $25 per barrel has layered itself atop both benchmarks.