Acting on President Donald Trump’s April 15, 2025 executive order directing cabinet officials to take action to enhance U.S. energy security by lessening dependence on imports of rare earth minerals, the Pentagon moved in recent days to secure a major ownership interest in America’s only operational rare earth mine.

The U.S. Department of Defense acquired a 15% position in the MP Materials mine, located adjacent to Interstate 15 in southeast California, making it the largest single shareholder in this critical national resource. MP Materials common stock spiked 54% on July 10 following the announcement.

It has been well reported that rare earths are crucial to the wind, solar, battery, and electric vehicles industries. Less reported until recently is the fact that rare earth metals are critical elements for making high-grade magnets that go into every modern military weapons system, jets, and ships. It’s been focal point of my own writing since 2020.

In addition to producing a large percentage of rare earths in its own mines, China holds a dominant position in the refining and processing of the minerals and manufacturing of the magnets from which they are made. Ongoing tensions between the two countries make America’s heavy reliance on imports of these metals via China-dominated supply chains represents a significant national security risk.