Buffeted by an array of external factors and rising operational challenges, the Permian Basin stands at a crossroads in 2025. Can the world’s busiest and most prodigious onshore oil and gas region remain the major driver of U.S. energy security into the future, or will an increasingly unfavorable set of market conditions, combined with the global reordering of tariffs and trade relations being invoked by President Donald Trump, force an end to the long period of sustained growth seen in the region since the advent of the Shale Revolution?

It’s impossible to know for sure as of this writing what the future will hold. The only thing that is certain is that rising uncertainty and volatility will dominate the region’s near term.

Oil – Current Trends

The Permian Basin continues to be the largest oil-producing region in the United States, contributing around half of the nation’s total oil output. In 2024, it hit a record of approximately 6.3 million barrels per day (bpd). However, growth is slowing. Industry forecasts during the first quarter of 2025 suggest that oil production will increase by 250,000 to 300,000 bpd in 2025, down from a 380,000 bpd rise in 2024. This aligns with projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), indicating a tapering off from the rapid expansion seen in previous years. The slowdown is attributed to geological limits, as the best drilling locations (Tier 1 acreage) are increasingly exhausted, and operators shift to less productive fringes.