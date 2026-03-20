In a development that should surprise exactly no one who has been a reader here and paying attention to America’s exploding electricity demand, the United States is finally moving forward with its first new coal-fired power plant since the Sandy Creek station came online in Texas back in 2013. The Terra Energy Center in Alaska - a proposed 1.25-gigawatt facility - just executed a $1 billion agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries for massive utility-scale boilers, backed by a $500 million equity commitment from Korean private equity firm KOREIT.

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Like the new greenfield oil refinery being built in Brownsville, Texas by America First Refining, this new greenfield coal plant is a forward-looking response to the real-world, real energy needs of the United States of America. It’s also the coming to fruition of a prediction I first made in early 2024: That the U.S. would be permitting the building of new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2026.

No need to thank me.

Why is this project happening now? Simple: Because the market realities the green lobby has spent years denying have become impossible to ignore. Artificial intelligence data centers and other power-hungry industries are driving electricity demand through the roof, and tech developers understand their 99.999% up-time needs simply cannot be satisfied by renewables.