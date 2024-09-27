Just a reminder that millions of birds - many from endangered species - are killed each year by enormous wind turbine blades, and liberal governments like the Biden/Harris regime do pretty much nothing to address the issue.
The lack of government action can largely be explained by the curious, corresponding lack of outrage coming from conflict groups, like PETA, the Sierra Club, and the World Wildlife Fund that claim to be in favor of animal protections.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.