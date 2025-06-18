John Cornyn (R-TX) and James Lankford (R-OK) stand proudly with their guru, Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Don’t look now, but the RINOs in the U.S. Senate are in the process of caving to the climate alarm lobby on the repeal of subsidies for wind and solar contained in the IRA. The version of the One Big, Beautiful Bill reported out by the Senate Finance Committee proposes to extend the deadline for ending the subsidies passed by the House of Representatives in a way that will almost certainly allow the provisions to remain available to intermittent, unreliable power generation sources for well over a decade, and perhaps even permanently.

The Republican majority on Senate Finance approved language that extends the deadline for a gradual phasing-out of the economically ruinous subsides from the 2028 hard target passed in the House version to a soft target of 2030, with a hard end to the provisions not coming about until 2040.