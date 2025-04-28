It is no secret that globalists at the WEF and other internationalist organizations view implementation of a global social credit score system based on individual carbon use as the end game for their agenda. WEF overtly boasts about this in its Agenda 2030 literature.

China has maintained a social credit score system for many years now, and the globalists view it not as a threat to human freedoms but as an opportunity for them and their fellow elites to control human behavior using climate alarmism as the justifying motive.

Share

Anyone thinking that implementation of any such system is years off into the future and can somehow be prevented should probably think again. Not only is it coming, but it’s also coming far faster than anyone might have anticipated.