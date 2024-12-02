I was fortunate in my long career in the US oil and gas industry to serve in a wide variety of roles. From revenue accountant, to audit manager, to litigation support, to expert litigation witness, to regulatory compliance, to government affairs and public policy management, to communications consultant and a lot of briefer stops in between, I was trusted with roles inside half a dozen companies that ranged from the smallest of independent producers to an international giant called Shell.

It was a great progression of roles that exposed me to pretty much all aspects of the business and enabled me to establish a broad spectrum of relationships within these companies, with peers at many other companies, and with representatives and regulators whose own actions impacted those companies and the industry at large.