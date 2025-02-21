Chris Wright, the founder and former CEO of Liberty Energy, has made a lot of news since being confirmed as Energy Secretary for the second presidency of Donald J. Trump. Never one to shy away from controversy, Wright quickly became a leading advocate for Trump’s agenda to not only revive the nation’s energy minerals industries, but to restore what he calls American energy dominance.

Share

Upon his confirmation by the Senate on February 3, Secretary Wright’s first order of business was to reorder the priorities of the department he will now oversee. Gone are the Biden era’s focus on “throwing gold bars off the Titanic,” as one EPA employee caught on hidden camera last December described the administration’s efforts to shove as much green subsidy money as possible out the door in the weeks following the November 5 elections. In place of that, Wright kicked-off a series of policy priorities designed to meet the President’s goals.

In a February 5 press release, Secretary Wright laid out a list of 9 major priorities for the DOE to implement in the coming months designed to “unleash a golden era of American energy dominance.”