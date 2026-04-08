While President Donald Trump and his White House team focus on ways to force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ease the global supply crunch for oil and an array of other key commodities, other administration officials are working on options for long-term solutions which would bypass that vulnerable chokepoint. It involves a vision that has long been planned; now, many believe the time to execute it has arrived.

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Led by the United States, one concept now in play is called the India/Middle East/Europe corridor (IMEC), with the Israel port of Haifa targeted as the key export hub directly into the Mediterranean Sea. Far from just a single pipeline to move oil out of the Persian Gulf region, the IMEC plan would involve the build-out of a full multimodal network of pipelines, trains, and roads to eliminate the Hormuz bottleneck entirely. The ultimate goal of the plan would be to connect India to the Mediterranean while bypassing potential transport bottlenecks.

IMEC would do that if carried to completion. In addition to Hormuz, IMEC would also remove two other major potential bottlenecks from potential disruption of global supplies of crude oil, LNG, and other major commodities. Those chokepoints include the Suez Canal at the northern extent of the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the Red Sea’s southern entrance.