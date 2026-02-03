Take a look at the two images below. They are IEA-created Sankey charts depicting the energy mixes for China (the first chart) and the US (the second chart).

These two charts graphically tell us why no real #energytransition is happening, and why it is highly unlikely to happen anytime in the near future.



Key Takeaways:



· The first thing that leaps out from these charts is obvious: The United States is an #oil and #naturalgas-based economy, while China is a #coal-based country.



· Those much-demonized “fossil fuels” provide the backbones for the two superpowers’ energy security, and thus their national security.



· Boosters of #wind and #solar can rave all they like about the major investments in “renewables” #China has made in recent years, but the simple fact is that China is a coal nation and is likely to remain a coal nation for the foreseeable future.



· The same is true in the US, which will remain an oil and gas nation long into the future.



· Why? Because, even when backed up by stationary batteries, wind and solar lack the energy density required to displace natural gas or coal in power generation, and #EVs remain too beset by structural limitations to displace internal combustion cars at scale.



· The US system is more mobile, transportation based because its free population is allowed to move freely about the entire country.



· The Chinese system is much more industrial based and has lower transportation use because its powerful central government limits citizen mobility and concentrates major industries in specific geographical regions.



· Higher mobility = higher transportation consumption.



· Lower mobility/central planning = higher industrial consumption.



As US Energy Sec. Chris Wright pointed out last week, oil, natural gas, and coal supply the same percentage of global primary energy today that they provided 30 years ago, roughly 80%.



Despite the profligate waste of trillions of dollars in wind, solar, and EV subsidies across those three decades, the mix remains the same.



The safest energy bet of all? 30 years from today, that mix will still be essentially unchanged, because energy density and raw economics are stubborn things.



There is no energy transition happening for one simple reason: The world needs real, abundant, reliable forms of #energy far more than it needs narratives based in the fever swamps of the #climate alarm movement.



That is all.