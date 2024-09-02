Take a few moments to view the 3-minute video below of RFK, Jr. talking about the major U.S. corporations that are raking in billions as a result of U.S. policy towards the proxy war with Russia using Ukraine as the battleground. The video is complete with subtitles, so no transcript is necessary.

Share

Starting about 30 years ago, my uncle Thad Irby would lecture me every time I went to visit him on the family ranch about the growth of what he called “corporate socialism” as the governing model in the United States. Thad was adept at articulating this theme, one in which both major ruling parties would coordinate with major U.S. corporations to tailor both domestic and foreign policy to cater to their wants and needs.