Thursday's Energy Absurdity: The True Cost of Rural Solar



Courtesy of @WideAwakeMedia, an account everyone should be following on Twitter/X, the video below is of The Western Downs Green Power Hub, the biggest rural solar industrial site in Australia. The project covers 1,500 hectares (3,710 acres) of arable farmland that will no longer produce food to help feed the world's masses.

In exchange, the propaganda from the operator says it will produce enough electricity to power 235,000 homes. What the propaganda doesn't say is that it will only do that when the weather is just right, and even then for only a handful of hours each day. Nor does the propaganda mention that solar installations like this one operate at roughly a 25% efficiency factor.



This is the real land, farming, productivity, food cost of solar, and we all need to quit pretending otherwise.



That is all.