Thursday's Energy Absurdity: The True Cost of Rural Solar
Courtesy of @WideAwakeMedia, an account everyone should be following on Twitter/X, the video below is of The Western Downs Green Power Hub, the biggest rural solar industrial site in Australia. The project covers 1,500 hectares (3,710 acres) of arable farmland that will no longer produce food to help feed the world's masses.
In exchange, the propaganda from the operator says it will produce enough electricity to power 235,000 homes. What the propaganda doesn't say is that it will only do that when the weather is just right, and even then for only a handful of hours each day. Nor does the propaganda mention that solar installations like this one operate at roughly a 25% efficiency factor.
This is the real land, farming, productivity, food cost of solar, and we all need to quit pretending otherwise.
That is all.
While I suppose it’s good to know the rest of the world is just insane as the U.S., we have to wonder if and when the madness will finally stop.
Yes Australia is right there with us - or even ahead of us... big country!
People have no clue just how much solar is going in here in Texas - we are big country too! They like to set it back off main roads so it is not as easily seen.
Counties like Bell, Falls, Milam, Limestone and Navarro - just to mention a few and the fragile coastline are covered up with solar and wind. Some of the best cropland and farmland in the state is disappearing, never to come back again! When you watch the construction you can see that!
It took millions of years to have that good soil, years for farmers to maintain it for their generations and now solar and wind can destroy it in a matter of months. Now it is moving all over where ever it can get a hold, same with wind!
I remember Sid Miller our Ag. Commissioner telling me that it was not big deal, those farmers can move somewhere else, just shows you how short sighted and stupid our representatives are - wonder if he feels the same now it is his face?
God help us we are going down a bad, bad road! - The highway to hell with renewables not climate change! (more stupidity!)