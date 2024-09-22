The Times of London has been steadfastly in the tank for the climate alarm religion for many years now, almost always tilting its stories in favor of whatever the prevailing dogma happens to be at any given time. Everyone knows it, and everyone also knows that bias makes the Times no different from most other newspapers and rag magazines that make up what has become the inglorious propaganda media establishment in today’s world.

So it is that anytime we stumble across a piece in the Times that actually tells the truth about any of the non-solution technologies that have become client industries of western globalists in recent years it comes as almost a shock to the system. Any such story is truly unexpected, a hidden gem that almost nobody could have seen coming until it appears. You know, like a story on ABC News that takes an objective look at Kamala Harris - something like that.

[Note: Thanks to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for tipping me off to this gem.]

For whatever reason, the Times editors allowed a story to go to print on its platform Friday that takes a critical look at the real costs of operating an EV, which of course is the favored globalist non-solution in the transportation space. The EV industry has had an increasingly hard time maintaining its glowing green narrative in recent months as consumers become increasingly aware of the chronic limitations that have plagued the technology literally since its invention 140 years ago.