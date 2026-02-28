Some quick points about how this new Middle East war will impact gasoline prices at the pump:

Gasoline prices at the pump will go up amid this new Middle East war, whose targets under attack seem to expand by the minute.

There is no need for panic.

However, it would be a good idea to gas up your car today because prices will rise over the weekend. Share

How much they will rise depends entirely on whether Iran mounts a successful effort to close the Strait of Hormuz, the choke point at the mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20-25% of global crude oil supplies transit every day.

The Strait is being protected by the U.S. Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group, so Iran would have to inflict severe damage on those naval assets to have any such success.

Gas prices follow crude prices. Both will go up in the coming days - the only question is how far they will rise and how sticky the increase will become.

The Strait of Hormuz is the key to everything.

God bless you all, and please pray for our military personnel.

That is all.