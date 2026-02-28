David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ron's avatar
ron
1h

<<<<<< Iran would have to inflict severe damage on those naval assets to have any such success.<<<<<<

Not true. The strait is only a few miles wide. They can easily launch numerous drones and missiles that can swarm any defense mounted from hundreds of miles away. They only have to hit one or two tankers to effectively close the strait. Note that I said hit. They don't have to destroy it or sink it. Just damage it sufficiently for it not to able to fulfill its mission. Once that happens then no one will put their tankers at risk. The U.S. Navy does not have the capacity to protect the threat zone twenty fours a day. It can reduce the threat but not eliminate it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture