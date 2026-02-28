Today's a Good Day to Top Off Your Tank
Some quick points about how this new Middle East war will impact gasoline prices at the pump:
Gasoline prices at the pump will go up amid this new Middle East war, whose targets under attack seem to expand by the minute.
There is no need for panic.
However, it would be a good idea to gas up your car today because prices will rise over the weekend.
How much they will rise depends entirely on whether Iran mounts a successful effort to close the Strait of Hormuz, the choke point at the mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20-25% of global crude oil supplies transit every day.
The Strait is being protected by the U.S. Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group, so Iran would have to inflict severe damage on those naval assets to have any such success.
Gas prices follow crude prices. Both will go up in the coming days - the only question is how far they will rise and how sticky the increase will become.
The Strait of Hormuz is the key to everything.
God bless you all, and please pray for our military personnel.
That is all.
Not true. The strait is only a few miles wide. They can easily launch numerous drones and missiles that can swarm any defense mounted from hundreds of miles away. They only have to hit one or two tankers to effectively close the strait. Note that I said hit. They don't have to destroy it or sink it. Just damage it sufficiently for it not to able to fulfill its mission. Once that happens then no one will put their tankers at risk. The U.S. Navy does not have the capacity to protect the threat zone twenty fours a day. It can reduce the threat but not eliminate it.