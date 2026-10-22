David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
4d

What we are seeing in a nutshell is the results of two decades of underinvestment in energy infrastructure. Now the bill's coming due.

The grotesque silliness of Net Zero; refinery closures; building mega-cities in the middle of the desert to be run on "green" hydrogen instead of hardening energy infrastructure and building up defense; EU, California, and New England states doing all they can to de-develop petroleum, gas and distillate. Foolish decisions based on prestige fantasies.

Now we pay. There's no other way.

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Gavin's avatar
Gavin
4d

net-zero has been a Real big help.

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