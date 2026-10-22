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Energy markets don’t care about your talking points. They care about molecules, ships to move them, refineries to crack them, and megawatts that show up when they’re needed. The Energy News today brings us a heavy dose of that reality.

Let’s review.

Oil: The risk premium is not going anywhere

Brent crude rose $3.19 to $112.01 per barrel Thursday morning, its highest level since May, while WTI briefly broke $100, per Reuters. Another round of Houthi attacks inside Saudi Arabia, including a drone strike on Aramco’s Shaybah field, along with reports of more tankers hitting mines near the Strait of Hormuz triggered the rise.

The interesting part is that the barrels are actually moving. Morgan Stanley estimates Middle East crude exports ran around 17 million barrels per day last week. PVM’s Tamas Varga summed it up well: export strength is “more than countered by attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.”

Moving those barrels has become extraordinarily expensive. Goldman Sachs says the average cost to ship a barrel of oil has jumped to about $20, up from $3 a year ago, with Middle East routes near $35. Goldman now calls freight an “upside risk” to its $90 year-end Brent forecast. With Brent $22 above that number and ten weeks left in the year, that’s a polite way of putting it.

Back home, the EIA reported U.S. commercial crude stocks fell 3.06 million barrels last week, nearly four times the draw analysts expected.

Diesel: You can’t sign a refinery into existence

As tight as crude is, tight supplies of middle distillate remain the bigger story. According to EIA’s weekly survey, the U.S. average retail diesel price has been above $6 per gallon every week since mid-September. It stood at $6.28 on Monday, up from $3.62 a year ago and well above the old record of $5.81 set in June 2022. The head of Kuwait’s state oil company put it bluntly this week: the biggest bottleneck in global energy trade is no longer crude. It’s fuel.

Diesel has spent six straight weeks above $6, beating the 2022 record. Source: EIA.

President Trump and his key advisor keep pulling every lever they can find. DOE is pressing refiners to raise diesel output. The administration has invoked the Defense Production Act, with about $1 billion available to encourage restarts of idled refineries, and has suspended the federal tax on red-dye diesel. DOE is also offering to loan out part of the Northeast heating oil reserve.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright deserves credit for candor: “We are talking about reopening every refinery we can… that’s a tough challenge. I’m not saying all these are going to happen.”

He really has no other choice but to hedge. Restarting a shuttered refinery takes years and serious capital. Morgan Stanley warns product markets will stay tight through at least mid-2027, with global refinery maintenance peaking at 3.4 million barrels per day in the second quarter of that year. Refiners running flat out today are deferring work they’ll eventually have to do. This year’s tight market is building next year’s supply gap because continuing to run America’s refining industry at 95% capacity is simply not sustainable.

Even the first Russian diesel cargo bound for the U.S. is a rounding error. Kpler calculates the initial 300,000 tons works out to about 73,000 barrels per day over a month. We spent years treating refineries as sunset assets in a dying industry to be regulated out of existence, and the bill is now coming due at the pump.

Power: You pay more and get less

The electricity side of the energy addition story keeps getting bigger. According to EIA, PJM, ERCOT and SPP all set all-time peak load records this summer, with PJM topping 162 GW.

This week’s most remarkable quote came from Exelon, a company that spun off its entire generation fleet in 2022. Carim Khouzami, its executive vice president of transmission and development, told POWER: “Over the past two years, PJM customers have paid $32 billion in capacity pricing, and they’ve gotten 1.2 GW less of generation. What other market do you see where you pay a lot more and you get a lot less?”

The numbers back him up. PJM’s capacity price was under $30 per megawatt-day as recently as the 2024/25 delivery year. Every auction since has cleared above $269, and the last three hit the price cap. The most recent auction, for 2028/29, still came up 6,831 MW short of PJM’s reliability requirement.

Capacity prices have jumped more than tenfold, and the grid is still short of firm supply. Source: PJM.

Exelon now wants states to let utilities build and own generation again, including what Khouzami called “baseload generation like gas and others.” When a wires-only utility says the market isn’t getting dispatchable plants built, it sure seems like policymakers should pay attention.

As has been the case for some time, the data center build-out is driving much of this. President Trump posted Wednesday that new large data centers are “mandated by me to make their own electricity,” though no rule accompanied the post, and experts note that power-supply mandates are generally up to states and grid operators. Whatever the legal mechanics, the industry has been heading toward self-supply for some time, and in practice that means natural gas: turbines, reciprocating engines and fuel cells.

Nuclear: The right idea, still on a long road

The week’s most encouraging long-term news came from Indiana, where AEP and X-energy will evaluate a 960-MW small modular reactor plant at the retired Breed coal station in Sullivan County, using 12 of X-energy’s 80-MW Xe-100 reactors. Amazon will provide milestone-based development funding and intends to buy the output, so existing ratepayers aren’t saddled with first-of-a-kind risk.

Putting new nuclear on an old coal site, where transmission and a trained workforce already exist, is an optimal approach. But realism applies here too - this is no quick startup. The project is at the feasibility stage, with no disclosed capital cost, construction schedule or licensing timeline. X-energy’s first U.S. project, at Dow’s Seadrift complex in Texas, is still awaiting its NRC construction permit. Nuclear will be a vital part of the energy addition, but on a 2030s timeline. It won’t fix the 2027 capacity gap.

It all points to one of the continuing unaddressed gaps in the Trump energy dominance agenda: The desperate need to completely revamp the NRC and its byzantine regulatory structure.

The UK rediscovers the North Sea

Every once in a while, a government is forced to admit what the market already knows. On Wednesday, the UK approved production from the long-delayed Jackdaw gas field, operated by the Shell/Equinor joint venture Adura, after a court had overturned its original approval on climate grounds. Operators say Jackdaw can heat about 1.4 million UK homes at peak. That’s welcome, but late. Every year of delay meant more imported LNG at very costly global prices.

The bottom line

So, today’s big stories include Washington trying to restart idled refineries, a wires-only utility asking to own power plants again, a hyperscaler agreeing to pay for reactors on an abandoned coal site, and the UK approving a North Sea gas field. None of that resembles an actual energy transition. It is energy addition, done under pressure, after years of underinvestment in the supply that really matters: molecules and dispatchable megawatts. The sooner policy catches up with that reality, the sooner price decreases will follow.