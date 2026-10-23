Every once in a great while, a single headline tells you everything you need to know about where the global energy business is headed. This week gifted us with one such headline.

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QatarEnergy, the state-owned giant that holds roughly 19% of the world’s LNG market, signed long-term agreements to buy American liquefied natural gas. Not a spot cargo or two to paper over a bad month. Contracts that run for more than two decades.

What happened? Let’s review.

Qatar signs up for Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi

On Thursday, Cheniere Energy announced two sale and purchase agreements to supply QatarEnergy with up to 4 million tonnes per annum of LNG, split evenly between its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi terminal in Texas. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2031 and run through 2054, priced off Henry Hub plus a fixed fee. One million tonnes a year of the Sabine Pass volume depends on Cheniere reaching a final investment decision on the first phase of its Sabine Pass expansion.