Today’s big stories include:

The Saudi oil sector under Houthi fire

America’s emergency oil reserve at a 44-year low

A massive new wave of gas-fired power

And a nuclear fuel factory the likes of which this country hasn’t built in half a century.

As Brent Musberger used to say, let’s go to the videotape! (All you Gen-Z’s will have to Google that reference.)

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The Houthis: keepin’ that fear premium alive

Oil prices eased a bit Monday morning, with December Brent futures down 1.8% to $114.57 a barrel and WTI off 2.2% at $100.96. Don’t read too much into it. Brent finished last week up 6% after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis said they hit Riyadh’s main airport and oil facilities again on Saturday. Saudi authorities said Sunday they had intercepted more missiles and drones.

This is no longer a theoretical threat to Saudi infrastructure. A Houthi missile caused extensive damage to Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters on October 13, and on Thursday Aramco told staff to evacuate the building and work remotely. One fund manager, Gallo Partners’ Michael Alfaro, told CNBC that geopolitical uncertainty has added “about $20 a barrel” to oil prices, and that a serious strike on the East-West pipeline or more refining capacity could send prices sharply higher. It’s the return of the fear premium, bigly, after years of relative absence.