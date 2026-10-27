Before we get into the meat of this one, check out this fantastic graphic posted by Global Statistics on X Monday:

Note: The graphic is based on total petroleum liquids production, not crude oil, as reported by the Energy Institute in its 2026 annual report.

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Now, onto today’s show…

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Europe is heading into winter with less gas in the tank than it has had in more than a decade, and the market is letting everyone know it.

The Energy News today brings us European gas prices at a four-year high, a blunt warning from the head of the International Energy Agency that this crisis will drag on into 2027, a $3.1 billion bill to plug data centers into the Chicago-area grid, and a real step forward on nuclear licensing. Let’s review.