The fastest way to add energy supply is to get more out of the wells, pipelines and power plants that already exist, and today’s news is full of companies and policymakers doing exactly that.

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The Energy News today brings us another Houthi strike claim at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil system, a $13 billion deal to create the biggest natural gas producer in America, and a $5 billion federal push to wring another gigawatt out of existing nuclear plants. Let’s review.

Oil: The risk premium isn’t going anywhere

Oil prices bounced right back overnight. Brent crude futures rose $1.59 to $115.47 a barrel early Wednesday, with WTI up $1.43 to $101.33, after falling nearly $2 on Tuesday when Middle East talks briefly calmed the market.