America just started the heating season with less diesel in storage than at any comparable point in the government’s weekly records, and today’s news is a reminder that the barrels that matter are the ones you can actually put in a tank.

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The Energy News today brings us a fresh EIA inventory report that shows the cushion getting thinner, a Trump administration rule to speed up LNG export projects alongside a new argument that gas is “losing its grip,” and a $5.1 billion federal loan to build new gas-fired power in the Upper Midwest. Let’s review.

Oil and fuel: The cushion keeps shrinking

Oil prices eased overnight on reports of renewed peace efforts with Iran. Brent crude fell 1.23% to $113.90 a barrel early Thursday and WTI slipped 1.42% to $101.32 after the Wall Street Journal reported that Vice President JD Vance had reached out to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei to try to restart negotiations.

Diplomacy may take some of the risk premium out of the price, and that would be welcome. But it does nothing for the physical shortfall that is already sitting in American storage tanks.