The four biggest Western oil companies to report this week booked roughly $47 billion in adjusted profits in a single quarter, and the common denominator wasn’t wind, solar or “transition” anything. It was refining.

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The Energy News today brings us ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP all beating expectations on the back of record-setting refinery runs, oil pushing back above $116 on new Houthi strike claims, QatarEnergy signing up for more Louisiana LNG, and a nuclear project in the Czech Republic stumbling over costs. Let’s review.

Earnings: The refinery is where the money is

Shell set the table on Thursday with $10.81 billion in adjusted earnings, a record refining margin of $42 a barrel, a $5 billion buyback - and a grand total of $289 million from its renewables segment. I wrote about that at Forbes. Friday’s reports from the rest of the majors told the same story.