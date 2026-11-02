OPEC+ made the easy call this weekend, and everybody in the oil business knows the hard ones are still coming. More to the point, everyone in the business knows that OPEC+ isn’t really calling the shots in the oil markets, so nothing they do really matters right now.

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The Energy News today brings us an OPEC+ decision to stand pat for December while oil prices slide on hopes for an Iran deal, Russia slamming the door on most of its diesel exports for another three months, Germany missing its own gas storage targets as winter arrives while America floats on a sea of cheap gas, and a sobering reality check on how much of the data center power build-out is actually under construction. Let’s review.

Oil: OPEC+ punts, and the market looks to diplomacy

Seven core OPEC+ members - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - kept their December production targets unchanged in an online meeting on Sunday. That was no surprise. Gulf members have been boosting exports that the Iran war has disrupted for months, but most of them are still pumping well below the targets they already have. Raising a quota you can’t meet would be a pointless exercise.