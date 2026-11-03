Oil prices dropped more than 7% on Monday and started climbing right back before most Americans were awake on Tuesday, which tells you how little slack is left in the global energy system.

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The Energy News today brings us a wild ride for crude on Iran diplomacy and a fresh U.S. strike, a big quarter for Saudi Aramco, OpenAI promising to throttle back its data centers when the grid gets tight, and China pouring concrete for yet another reactor based on an American design. Let’s review.

Oil: A 7% drop, then a risk premium reminder

Both Brent and WTI fell more than 7% on Monday as talks between Iranian officials and Qatari mediators raised hopes for an end to the war. Brent settled at $104.77 a barrel and WTI at $96.46.

The optimism didn’t survive the night. U.S. forces struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, on Monday, in what U.S. officials described as defensive strikes aimed at preventing Iran from attacking commercial ships. By Tuesday morning, Brent was back up to $106.61 and WTI to $98.06. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the two sides are far from a deal and that Tehran won’t accept Washington’s “excessive demands.”