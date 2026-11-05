Oil prices fell more than 8% on Wednesday, on the very same day the government reported that Americans burned through more petroleum last week than in any week in more than a year.

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The Energy News today brings us a crude price collapse driven by hopes that the Iran war is winding down, a weekly EIA report that says the physical market is anything but loose, Permian Basin producers adding barrels the disciplined way, and a reminder from PJM and Wisconsin that power demand forecasts can change in a week while firm capacity takes the better part of a decade. Let’s review.

Oil: An 8% plunge meets a one-year demand high

Brent for January delivery dropped $8.98, or 8.67%, to settle at $94.62 on Wednesday, while WTI for December lost $7.97 to $88.12. Both benchmarks closed at their lowest level since August 31, and both kept sliding in early Thursday trading for a fourth straight day of losses. For crude prices, this is more than a 20% drop in less than a week.

The trigger was a shift in expectations, not a shift in supply. Traders read this week’s U.S. election results as lowering the odds of further escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and two sources close to Gulf government circles told Reuters a full-scale assault now looks less likely. Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to close to pre-war levels, though at a higher cost, and JPMorgan estimates the global market returned to a surplus of 1.1 million barrels per day in September and 1.4 million in October.

Now look at the actual barrels.