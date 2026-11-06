American refiners have spent 2026 cutting the share of every barrel that becomes gasoline - even with pump prices still high - because diesel and jet fuel pay better.

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The Energy News today brings us an EIA analysis showing U.S. refinery yields of gasoline stuck below 45% while distillate and jet climb, a $4.2 billion deal that nearly doubles Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy into a Midwest refining player, and a Texas nuclear developer asking the NRC for permission to pour foundations before the full construction permit arrives. Let’s review.

Refining: The barrel goes where the margins are

EIA’s Today in Energy put hard numbers on what anyone watching crack spreads already knew. From January through August 2026, U.S. refinery yields of finished motor gasoline averaged 44.6%, below 45% for the year to date and below the five-year (2021–2025) low in every single month. That is not how the American refining system usually works. For decades the fleet has been engineered to turn roughly 45% to 50% of each barrel into gasoline.